The new timetable also sees an increase in the number of suburban rail service and also strives to provide passengers with better connections both with other trains and with the bus, tram and metro services provided by Belgium three regional transport companies, De Lijn, TEC and MIVB.

However, the new timetable also sees journey times increase as the rail company strives to meet punctuality targets.

The new timetable will remain in force for the next three years. During this period (from the end of next year), the Belgian rail company NMBS will start increasing the number of seats available on its services thanks to the introduction of the new M7 carriages.

By 2020 more than 10,000 extra seats will be available on rail services across Belgium. Visit the NMBS website to see how the new timetable affects you.