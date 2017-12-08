On 28 October 2011 two Dutchmen entered Mr De Lie’s motorcycle dealership. His wife was in the shop. However, things started to get out of hand when Mr De Lie himself entered the shop. Eight shots were fired.

The motorcycle salesman didn’t survive. Later, the man that was directly involved in the murder said that he had wanted to steal 100,000 euro.

Four suspects were detained: the man that had given the orders, the killer, an accomplice and the man that had disabled the motorcycle dealership’s CCTV cameras. The first three suspects were given 20 years each, the man that disabled the cameras was acquitted.

