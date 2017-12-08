The US Embassy used its Twitter account to spread a link to a security report that warns US citizens to stay away from the demonstration.

The report reads "The Belgian police has informed us of a demonstration planned for Friday”.

According to the Embassy the demonstration will take place at the corner of the Kunstlaan and the Guimardstraat in Brussels and its aim is “to protest against the recent presidential announcement”.

"We advise all American citizens to make plans to avoid the area and to take alternative routes to avoid the protest”.

"Even small demonstrations can turn chaotic or violent and quickly spread to adjacent areas.

According to the organisers, Friday afternoon’s demonstration is intended as a show of support to the Palestinian people and a condemnation of “the illegal occupation of Palestine” .



