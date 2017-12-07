The Ghentian was born on 3 December 1906 and was eight years old when the Great War started. Fernande survived the shelling of Ghent but was orphaned. She met her husband Emilius in 1929 and had a son and a daughter. After his death at the age of 86 she continued to live alone for a further five years, but then moved in with her daughter before entering a nursing home at the age of 96. Despite her visual impairment she was keen to live a full life and will be sorely missed.