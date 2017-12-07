The car was stopped by the police overnight after the driver acted suspiciously. Prosecutors are unwilling to say much more about the condition of the body: "All we can say is that a judicial investigation is underway. For the minute we're not saying any more about this business."

Local police searched premises on a Middelkerke camp site this morning where damage and traces of blood were reported, though it's not yet clear whether this is linked to the find.

A caravan owner from Brussels let out his caravan for a first time. He had a drink with his tenant, who was expecting his brother. That's all he knew about him. There is speculation somebody was murdered in the caravan.

