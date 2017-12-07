It was only last week that the lamppost hit the headlines after a builder didn't wait for it to be removed and went ahead with the building project. The builder had complained that the process to remove the obstruction was taking too long and went ahead with his building. The municipal authorities now dispute this version of events and allege that the request was filed too late in the day.

The lamppost was removed this morning at the request of the electricity network operator. Workers dug a new hole for the lamppost on the opposite side of the street. The building's architect says that it won't pose any problem filling the space vacated by this celebrated Flemish lamppost.