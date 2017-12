Mr Weyts, a Flemish nationalist, says that checks are on the increase but so are organised efforts to avoid them. These include Facebook groups that warn drivers or apps that will alert you for a fee. Mr Weyts calls snitches "hypocritical" "because everybody says they are against speeding". He points to the example of France where such apps are banned.

Facebook groups say that banning them would be a violation of freedom of speech.