Geert Bourgeois told TV viewers: "I believe the state school network document was well meant, but signposting classrooms is other languages and grouping pupils together because they speak the same language at home is a violation of language laws."

The Flemish premier doesn't believe it's problematic that a pupil explains something to his peers in Turkish or that pupils speak Arabic together on the playground, but grouping pupils together for group work in separate groups because they speak the same language at home is a bridge too far.

Mr Bourgeois also had a message on standards: "We should instil ambition in our children. In our society we have one trump card: our brains. If we lower achievement goals we will pay the price in two decades' time.”

