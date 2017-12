Code Orange means that wide-spread slippery conditions can pose a danger to motorists. The Met Office advised motorists to keep their distance and to avoid venturing out onto the roads unless their journey was absolutely necessary.

This morning freezing mist and black ice made conditions particularly treacherous. Tonight freeing rain, sleet and some snow are forecast in Flanders and the northern part of Wallonia. Meanwhile, snow is forecast in the Ardennes both tonight and tomorrow.