The city with a population of less than 93,000 has residents from more than 150 countries. In an effort to make the growing group of expats in and around Leuven feel even more welcome, Leuven City Council has got together with the Leuven MindGate platform to organise the very first Expatival.

During the festival expats and others will get the opportunity to find out what Leuven has to offer them. Experts and organisations will inform the expats about what is on offer in the fields of sport, culture, education, job opportunities, health care and leisure.

There will also be a presentation of the new International House Leuven website. In the coming years the site hopes to become a central point of reference where Leuven’s expats can turn to with any questions they might have.

The Leuven Alderman responsible for the economy Mohamed Ridouani (socialist) told VRT News that "We want everyone to feel at home in Leuven. Networking and developing a close-knit international community is part of this. The event takes place next Saturday 9 December between 2pm and 7pm at the Comenius Building on the Tiensevest in Leuven.