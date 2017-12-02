In Flanders it was decided to make the marking system for theoretical driving test much tougher.

According to figures obtained by the Flemish Christian democrat MP Lode Ceysens that form the basis of an article in Saturday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Belang van Limburg’, since the new marking system was introduced at the end of May, fewer would-be motorists are passing the test.

The motoring organisation VAB is not suprised “It’s hardly surprising. Before one in three youngsters just guessed. Now guessing is out of the question”. A VAB spokesperson said. It is not that the exam itself has been made more difficult, but rather the way in which the marks are calculated.

Although candidates still need to get 41 out of 50 in order to pass, more points than before are deducted for wrongly answered questions relating to serious breaches of the Highway Code, for example ignoring a red traffic light. Under the new system a candidate fails if he/she answers just two questions relating to serious breaches of the Highway Code incorrectly.