A database of information relating to individuals that left Belgium to join terrorist groups in the Middle East has already been in existence since September last year.

It allows the security services and the Judicial authorities to exchange information about people that live or have lived in Belgium that have travelled or are planning to travel to join the conflict in Syria or Iraq.

The database also allows the judicial authorities and the security services to new add information when it becomes available.

The database is now to be extended to cover "home-grown terrorist fighters": individuals with plans to commit terrorist acts those that give financial or logistical support to terrorists without ever having been to Iraq themselves.