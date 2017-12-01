Malika El Aroud now only has Moroccan citizenship. In 2010 she was sentenced to 8 years in prison and fined 5,000 euro for terrorist-related offences.

In 2014 proceedings were launched to strip Malika El Aroud of her Belgian citizenship. It has taken so long as Ms El Aroud’s solicitor took the case to the Constitutional Court. Now the Court of Appeal has decided that she should lose her Belgian citizenship.

At the Court of Appeal, the Advocate-General said that Ms El Aroud no longer deserved Belgian citizenship as “for many years she has continually spread jihadism in our country”.

