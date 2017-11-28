Lovers of Lay’s crisps and Pepsi have no doubt already noticed that their favourite snacks and soft drinks are currently unavailable on the shelves of their local Colruyt or on the company’s order and collect service Collect & Go. Other PepsiCo products such as Quaker porridge oats and Tropicana fruit juice are also missing from the shelves.

PepsiCo and Colruyt are currently in dispute over the price the supermarket pays for its products. Colruyt’s trade mark is that it offers the lowest price and asks of its suppliers that they offer lower prices in order to ensure that its remain competitive.

Colruyt’s Spokewomen Hanne Poppe told VRT News that "It is true that negotiations are currently ongoing and that they haven’t been very constructive. However, as a mark of respect we are not at liberty to give any further details”.

It is still unclear when the PepsiCo products will return to the shelves.

