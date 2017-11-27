The petro-chemical, chemical and pharmaceutical industry federation Essenscia, Febeliec that represents the big industrial energy consumers and the federation of technology-related companies Agoria is asking the Federal Government to keep at least two reactors open beyond their proposed closure date of 2025.

They say that not doing so would force up the price of electricity and result in energy shortages. Moreover, the federations says that closing the reactors will make it much more difficult for Belgium to reduce CO² emissions and reach our climate change goals.

Not surprisingly, fears of a rise in the price of energy are the biggest source of concern for the three federations. A total closure of the Doel and Tihange nuclear power stations could lead to a rise in the price of electricity of between 15% and 20%.

They warn that whoever is in charge would find this impossible to sell to companies and families. Investments in companies that use a lot of energy will fall away. In time big companies could even disappear but their competitiveness had been so weakened.