GO! Has listen to the experts and has now decided to change tack. GO! Has now told those running its 773 school across the 5 Flemish provinces and Greater Brussels to positively embrace a pupil’s mother-tongue, be it Berber, English, Lingala or Limburg dialect.



The woman at the head of GO! Raymonda Verdyck told journalists that "By given their mother-tongue a positive place in the school environment enables then to make the switch to Dutch more easily.

"Of course Dutch remains the language of instruction and it is our intention that all pupils master it well”.

"If children feel welcome at school they learn better and more quickly”, Ms Verdyck added.