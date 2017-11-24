What is the explanation for the continued fall in crime over the past 6 years? First of all Belgium is not the only country in which crime has fallen. Our country’s figures are part of the so-called "international crime drop".

One explanation could be the proliferation of CCTV cameras, better surveillance and other crime prevention measures. Furthermore, the threat from terrorist attack and the heightened security measures taken to prevent it could have had an impact on crime figures.

The increase in cybercrime could be explained by the fact that perpetrators are less visible than other criminals, while their victims are often more reluctant to an offence than other victims of crime. Shame of admitting that they have been led up the garden path plays a role here.

The police also say that they can’t rule out people simply not bothering to report crime.

