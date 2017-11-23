Not all job losses can be achieved through natural wastage and some redundancies are expected. Even more jobs could go as production is set to fall by 30% by 2020. The management has guaranteed the plant will stay open till 2020 at least. The job losses didn't come as a surprise to the workforce. The unions say that securing alternative employment is now the priority.

At its height in 2007 Philips Lighting employed 2,400 in Turnhout. As a result of falling demand employment levels have fallen to 700 today.

