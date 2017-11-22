Detectives succeeded in identifying a 16-year-old suspect after he bragged about his deeds at school. CCTV footage shows how the youngster threw a traffic sign and a ladder at police. Prosecutors have asked for the youngster to be placed in a closed youth detention centre. He faces charges of resisting arrest as a member of a gang and illegal weapons possession.
Author: CDCMinor arrested after he bragged at school
Wed 22/11/2017 - 14:58 CDC Yet another minor has been arrested in connection with the Brussels riot last Wednesday when French internet personality Vargasss92 attracted large crowds to central Brussels.