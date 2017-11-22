The arrival of antiretrovirals changed the face of a fatal epidemic in Belgium, which has now become a chronic condition. However, the fear of an HIV infection also decreased as a result. Rates of HIV infection increased again. A focus on prevention became more important than ever before.

In the past decades, the ITM focused on prevention studies and the testing of new strategies in the field, in particular amongst the most affected groups such as homosexual men and Sub-Saharan African migrants (SAM). For example, for the past 20 years, ITM coordinated the HIV-SAM Project working with community leaders to make Africans in Flanders aware of HIV and sexual health.

Over the years, the ITM has devised various ways to make HIV testing as accessible as possible. Research into the use of an HIV saliva test was recently expanded to several European countries. ITM also works with general practitioners to offer pro-active testing to groups at increased risk of HIV. As a result of frequent testing, the time between HIV diagnosis and the start of antiretroviral treatment is becoming shorter. This in turn results in fewer infections.

“People with HIV that is being treated properly can no longer pass on the virus. In short, regular and targeted testing and swift treatment appear to work well and we should continue this approach,” says Prof Laga.