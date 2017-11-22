Nicolas Van der Linden discovered that there are Flemish people who stoop to this. These are the same people who are negative about immigrants and minorities too. These sentiments are fed by fears that migrants and outsiders pose a threat to their prosperity. The ULB researcher was also eager to discover whether Flemings are more ready to forgive the mistakes committed by compatriots during the Nazi occupation of our country. The Francophone media often suggest that the Flemings are more eager to forget the past and issue an amnesty. In reality the lion's share of the population isn't prepared to agree to such an amnesty, though there is slightly more support in Flanders. On one thing Flemings and Francophones can agree: they are misunderstood on the other side of the linguistic divide and are victims of prejudice!