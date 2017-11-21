Just a few examples of the jams that caused misery during this morning’s rush hour

• On Antwerp Orbital around the Antwerp East interchange on the Ghent-bound carriageway, on the E313 from Herentals (Antwerp province), the E19 from Brecht (Antwerp province) and the E34 from Herentals there will big jams..

• In the City of Antwerpen there was disruption on the Scheldelaan that in turn lead to tailbacks on the A12 for those heading towards the Dutch border.

• In East Flanders there an accident at the Beveren-Waas interchange caused disruption on the E34.

• In Limburg there were tailbacks on the E314 between the Dutch border and Lummen.

• The biggest problem in West Flanders was on the E403 between Kortrijk and Brugge

• In Flemish Brabant accidents on E19 in Vilvoorde and the E40 in Groot-Bijgaarden mean a longer than normal drive into work for those heading towards Brussels.