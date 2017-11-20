The rules on adopting children from abroad were last modified 5 years ago. However, the Christian democrat member of the Flemish Parliament Katrien Schryvers told VRT News that “The issue has evolved so quickly that new rules were necessary”.

"Not only has the number of international adoptions fallen sharply (from 122 in 2012 to 62 in 2016), which has greatly influenced how the adoptions are organised. We have also come across a number questions and inconsistencies in the existing system”, Ms Schryvers added.

Together with the Flemish national Lorin Parys and the liberal Emmily Talpe, Ms Schryvers proposes a number of reforms.