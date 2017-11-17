If a strike is to last more than one day, employees of the Belgian rail company NMBS will have to say at least 72 hours before the strike is to begin whether they will join the strike or not.

The new law also states that if a strike lasts several days railwaymen and women will not be obliged to strike for its entire duration, but could opt to down tool for just part of the strike.

By the same token those that had decided not to strike, but then decide to join a strike several days in must give at least 72 hours’ notice before downing tools.

Those wish to resume work while a strike is on-going have 48 to tell their bosses of their intentions. However, the new law does not give the rail company the right to commandeer staff to operate a minimum service.