In all 31 people were detained on Wednesday evening in fresh rioting following Saturday night's scenes of devastation in Brussels triggered by Morocco's ticket to the World Cup. Apart from the four that have been arrested all others are back at liberty. Those arrested have been linked to earlier trouble thanks to images that the police had obtained.

Countless youngsters had massed on the Muntplein when the rioting erupted following the visit of French internet personality Vargasss92 to downtown Brussels. 21 of those detained were under the age of 18.

Brussels police announced last night that the police presence in the downtown area would be beefed up in coming days and that rioters can expect short shrift.