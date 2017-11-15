Bénédicte Frankinet, Belgium's permanent representative at the UN, anatomy professor Isabelle Salmon, international law professor Johannes Hans and captains of industry Jacques Delen and Pierre Rion are all among the lucky few. Many more Belgians and the odd foreigner have received a decoration: financier Baron Bernard Snoy et d'Oppuers is accepted into the Order of Leopold, Belgium's highest decoration, as a grand officer as is Marc Bogaerts, the former director of the foreign trade agency, while Flemish art historian Barbara Baert and Iranian surgeon Nasser Nadjmi become commanders.Congratulations to all!