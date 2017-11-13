Sébastien was jogging near the local tennis field when he was shot: Sébastien: "I suddenly felt a blow to my neck. I thought I'd been hit by a baseball bat. When I put my hand to my neck there was blood everywhere. I just saw the shooter step into a car and drive off. I believe it was a Nissan."

The victim called his brother on his mobile, who took him to hospital. Sébastien needed an operation to remove the bullet. He realises what a lucky escape it was as he was able to leave hospital within two days.

Sébastien has now filed a complaint with the judicial authorities. He has no idea who the attacker was. Friends and family used social media to ask for witnesses to come forward.

