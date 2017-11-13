One protester told journalists that "This government does nothing else apart from attack the rights of undocumented migrants. Moreover, they pretend that there are no alternatives. We say not in our name”.

The demonstration was organised by a number of groups that offer support to undocumented migrants and their sympathisers. There were also delegations from the Christian and socialist trades unions among the protesters.

"Undocumented workers are also workers and have the same rights” was the message the unions wished to convey.

