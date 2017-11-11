Ms Decadt who was 31 will be buried today. The candle-light vigil was above all intended to send out a strong signal against mindless violence and hatred.

The actor Wim Opbrouck opened the wake with a reading. Afterwards the 2,500 participants walk through the streets of Oostnieuwkerke. On arrival they each laid a candle to form a huge heart.

The wake close with a reading from a text written by Mohamed El Bachiri, a young father from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek whose wife was killed in the attack on the Brussels metro on 22 March last year. Wim Opbrouck sung John Lennon’s ‘Image’.



A minute’s silence was also held for the mother of two.

