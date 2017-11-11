The 68.7 million euro budget that has been set aside for foreign missions in 2018 is less that the 73 million euro attributed to foreign missions this year. However, the Defence Minister says that this is due to the Belgian Airforce’s F-16 fighter jets no longer being require to help in the fight against the so-called Islamic State terrorist group.

In Iraq Belgian troops will contribute to the coalition’s “building partner capacity” programme, the aim of which is to help Iraq to develop an army that can be trusted to defend and is capable of defending the whole the Iraq. 10 Belgian soldiers will be used in the coalition’s ‘Train the Trainer’ programme.

In addition to this 95 Belgian troops will be used in a ‘Train, Advise and Assist' capacity.

