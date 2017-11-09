Sioen performs at United Nations HQ in New York Author: CDC

ConcertPhotographers.be
Thu 09/11/2017 - 11:30 CDC 9/11/17 - The Belgian artist Sioen has given a performance at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York. Sioen performed one of the songs from "Distortion, a Hymn to Liberty" together with soprano Hanne Roos, pianist Jef Neve and conductor Dirk Brossé.