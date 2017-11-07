The Mayors hope to gain international support for the cause of Catalan independence. They accuse the Spanish authorities of having taken repressive measures and wish to use their visit to show support for the Catalan Government Ministers that are current being held in Spanish gaols.

They believe that the actions of the Spanish authorities are an infringement of human rights and anti-democratic.

The 200 Mayors are members of an organisation that represents 787 pro-independence Catalan Mayors. Catalonia is made up of 948 municipalities.

Despite the overwhelming majority of Catalonia’s Mayors supporting independence, the situation is less pronounced among the population at large. Some recent polls show those supporting independence in the lead, while other show that those wishing to remain in Spain have the edge.