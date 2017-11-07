In a press release the group wrote "We are convinced that most Belgian have too little information about migration policy”. The group points to what it calls “three unjust and scandalous facts that the government makes invisable”.

The group says that almost 150,000 people without documents allowing them to live here legally are forced to live a clandestine life.

It also claims that there are Belgians that offer refugees accomodation in order to protect them from raids. Furthermore, in a reference to secure migrant centres not in my name claims that Belgium is guilty of locking up children an innocent people”.