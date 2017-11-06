Those in the hospitality industry are pleased with the figures that are “comparable with previous years”.

In a press statement Westtoer writes that “It was quite busy in all the towns along the coast. The two weekends were the busiest period in the hotels with between 80% and 85% of beds being occupied. This was around 70% during the week, which is more than respectable the period”.

Many owners of the 100,000 second homes along the coast saw the half term break as the perfect time to invite family and friend for a sea-side break.