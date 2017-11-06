The Catalans were questioned by an Examining Magistrate who decided to grant them bail providing they adhere to the following conditions.

• They are not allowed to leave Belgium without permission from the Examining Magistrate.

• The must have a fixed abode.

• They must appear in person at any appointments with the Belgian judicial authorities or the police.



Magistrates now have two weeks in which to decide whether the five Catalan Ministers should be extradited to Spain. The ministers could appeal to a grand jury and eventually to the Court of Cassation. Each of these courts would two weeks to decide on their fate.