The man collapsed while he was at work on a farm. He was taken to hospital, where he later died of a suspected heat stroke. Police are expected to carry out a post mortem to determine the exact cause of death. However, as hot and humid conditions set in across the region, a heat stroke seems more than probable. It was over 30 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) when the man died.
