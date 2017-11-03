His most notorious escape was in December 2002 when he switched clothes with his brother Khalid, and managed to walk out of the prison of Vorst without a problem. His younger brother took his place in prison, but only for a while.

Mohamed Saouti could be apprehended some 10 days later. But his arrest was not an easy one, as he tried to break through the police cordon.

Saouti should have been in prison until 2019, but was released 5 years earlier under strict conditions. He had to appear before an examining judge again last June, facing new allegations of criminal facts, but was not ordered to go to jail. Shortly afterwards, police found the weapons in Anderlecht.