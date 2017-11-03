The news was released by La Capitale, and has been confirmed to the VRT. Early July, special units of the federal police raided several houses and a couple of garages in Anderlecht, discovering a large amount of firearms. Two Saouti brothers were taken into custody, but a third one, Mohamed, managed to get away. A massive search was initiated, but proved fruitless. Until now.

The firearms and other items included several Kalashnikovs, a riot gun, handguns with ammunition, radios, bullet-proof vests, a blue rotating beacon, and uniforms of a security officer, police officers and members of the Civil Protection unit. They allegedly had plans to stage a terror attack, but the plans were not very concrete yet.