Tuesday night's train was carrying dozens of youngsters returning from a late Halloween event.

"What happened on the 2142 is a real scandal. It's sickening. I don't have the words to describe it", the train driver called Kevin writes on his Facebook page.

The man wanted to do his job, but couldn't. After the train had come to a standstill a first time, police came to the scene. However, this didn't stop the youths from running amok and causing new incidents.

Kevin says "I didn't sleep a wink last night (...) We were humiliated, verbally abused and threatened. We were physically assaulted, they threw objects at me, they came standing face to face... and only because we were trying to do our job, just the two of us."