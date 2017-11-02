It is almost certain that the man nicknamed "the Giant" of the gang - a thin, long guy with heavy glasses - was Chris B., after several statements made by friends and family. The man, a former employee of the federal police and the special intervention unit Diane, has passed away in the meantime.

The case is over 30 years old and had been in a complete deadlock until this year, before the recent revelations about the man. Extra staff will work on the case, and this is just as well, since many people are sending detectives dozens of news tips. De Valkeneer can't say whether any of these could be the "golden tip" which could further solve the case.