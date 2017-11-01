Bart De Wever: "It's a complicated situation. We all know that we have close ties to many parties in movement. We do not wish to fan the flames, but we're not letting friends down. I never do that. I never turn my back on a friend, even when he is in a difficult position."

Questioned about whether the Catalan prime minister would be welcome if he applied for political asylum in Belgium, Mr De Wever responded by saying: "He's a friend and friends are always welcome."

Mr De Wever added: "I fear that the Spanish PM Rajoy played a very cynical game employing violence against his own people. He corned the Catalan people and that was his intention."