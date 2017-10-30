France's AFP press agency quotes a Spanish government source that confirmed Mr Puigdemont's intention of travelling to Brussels, the seat of the EU institutions and a city where many a political dissident has found refuge in the past.

Spanish media report that Mr Puigdemont is already in the Flemish and Belgian capital and intends to stage a news conference with other members of his deposed government. The news comes after the Catalan Parliament proclaimed the breakaway province's independence and the Spanish government stripped it of its self-rule.

