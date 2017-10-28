Four teachers injured at parents' night in Ghent school Author: Michaël Torfs

Sat 28/10/2017 - 12:19 Michaël Torfs A parents' night at Ghent's VIP-school has ended in a brawl and a serious fight. Four teachers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Three of them have been declared unfit to work, at least for a couple of days. Two assailants were arrested.

The fight took place late on Thursday, the judicial authorities confirmed. A pupil who had been suspended, approached teaching staff to get some explanations. He was accompanied by his brother and a third youth. 

During the conversation, the teacher's smartphone was stolen. This led to a new discussion, which eventually triggered a fight. Four teachers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, with three of them being declared unfit to work on Friday. 

The pupil's brother, who is no longer a minor, was arrested. The pupil, a minor, was taken to the Dendermonde youth magistrate. The third assailant has not been identified yet.