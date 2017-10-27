The search is part of the on-going investigation into the Brabant Killers, a gang that carried out a series of violent attacks in the 1980’s.

Five months ago three young amateur divers found two metal boxes marked “Gendarmerie” on the bottom of the canal. The boxes contained a riot gun, ammunition and a hand gun.

The three youngster had held on to their find until yesterday. They decided to take it to the police after having seen an appeal for information about the Brabant Killers in a television programme on the Flemish commercial TV network VTM.