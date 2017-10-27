A Joint Investigation Team made up of police officers from Belgium, the UK, The Netherlands, Bulgaria and France started an investigation into a large-scale human trafficking ring.

It was suspected that a criminal organisation was trying to smuggle people into the UK from Syria and Afghanistan, mainly through Eastern Europe. The Joint Investigation Team also cooperated closely with the police services in Germany, Serbia and Greece.

Since then 110 vehicles that were being used for smuggling have been traced, 50 of which have been intercepted. Around 1,100 illegal immigrants were involved, 400 of home were able to be rescued.