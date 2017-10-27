The platform has existed for 20 years in Canada and its Belgian spin-off will come into service from next year. Police officers will be able to use it to look up information and to read best practice tips from colleagues.

The Chief Commissioner of the Brussels North Local Police Service Frédéric Dauphin told VRT News that “A decent network for local policing didn’t yet exist.

The website works bottom up with tips from colleagues on how to improve the way they work and to make their working lives easier.