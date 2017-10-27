On Wednesday evening it emerged that items had been found related to the Brabant Killers case. On Thursday morning the Liège Chief Prosecutor Christian De Valkeneer and the Mons Hainaut Chief Prosecutor Ignacio de la Serna held a joint press conference giving more information about what had been found.

"A few months ago three youngsters that are amateur divers found a number of items in the Brussels to Charleroi Canal. The items found were two metal boxes with the inscription “Gendarmerie”.

The boxes contained a riot gun, thousands of pieces of 9mm calibre ammunition and a revolver”. The youngsters made their find near to a spot where sacks containing weapons were taken out of the canal in 1986.

After an appeal was launched for witnesses in a television programme on the commercial television station VTM, the three took their find to the police. The two Chief Prosecutors thanked the youngsters profusely for their cooperation.

It is not yet certain if there is a link to the Brabant Killers’ case. “This will now be investigated”. Police Divers will be dispatched to the canal, near Ittre (Walloon Brabant) to see whether there is anymore potential evidence lying in it.