For the minute payments over twenty-five euros are not allowed. Kim Van Esbroeck, Bancontact CEO, insists that the payment method is safe: "It may look easy for criminals to get their hands on 25 euros from everybody, but it isn't. The criminal would have to be a retailer using the system to initiate the (criminal) payments. For payments above 25 euros you will have to punch in your PIN-code."

Two-thirds of Belgian retailers have been equipped with the technology needed to allow contactless payments.

