However, his family’s solicitor says that the man has always told them that someone tampered with his gun.

"The story comes from C.B. (the initials of the former Gendarme)", the family’s solicitor Geert Lenssens told journalists.

"He has told his brother the story several times”

In the early 1980’s C.B. was removed from the Gendarmerie’s elite unit Group Diane after a shooting incident. Group Diane was set up in 1972 and was the fore-runner of what are now the police special units.

Mr Lenssens confirms that there was a shooting incident in Zaventem. However, he says that what happened was more a technical incident with the gun than anything else.

"When loading a certain type of gun you don’t only have to put the charger in but also make sure that a bullet enters the chamber. If you then unload the gun the bullet should also come out of the chamber. This normally occurs automatically. However when C.B. was unloading his gun the bullet remained in the chamber."

