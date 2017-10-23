On Saturday news broke reported that a former Gendarme from East Flanders had told his brother on his death bed that he was the so-called “Giant” a member of the Brabant Killers gang that carried out a series of violent robberies in the early to mid-1980’s.



Marc Van Damme knew the man says that he passed on his name to detectives investigated the Brabant Killers case in 1998.

Is that were released at the end of 1998. I broke of all contact with him straight away and told the detectives all that I knew”.

